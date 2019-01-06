Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.
Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 280.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 59.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 37.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
