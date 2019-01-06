Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 280.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 59.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 37.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

