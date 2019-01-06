Heska Corp (HSKA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Heska worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 241,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.88. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,190 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $331,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 4,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

