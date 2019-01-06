Henry Schein (HSIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,856 shares of company stock worth $9,222,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,573.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,924,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,683,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.