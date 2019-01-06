Heico (HEI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp's share price outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts along with services product lines have been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. A strong balance sheet and cash flow generation capacity also provides the company financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, intense competition may harm the company’s business operations. HEICO Corp. is subject to interest rate risk in connection with the issuance of debt. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for HEICO Corp.”

Shares of Heico stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 330,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Heico has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.91 million. Heico had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,312 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,311 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

