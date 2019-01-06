HEAT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $162.00 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, HEAT has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $757,353.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.02232928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00155575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00211639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024774 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 38,303,085 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

