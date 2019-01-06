Healthequity (HQY) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 662,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 708,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.77.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

