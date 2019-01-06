Head-To-Head Survey: Nice (NICE) & Dell (DELL)

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) and Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nice and Dell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nice 12.37% 9.49% 5.90% Dell -2.84% 31.57% 3.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nice and Dell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nice 0 6 2 0 2.25 Dell 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nice currently has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Dell has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Dell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dell is more favorable than Nice.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nice and Dell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nice $1.33 billion 4.93 $143.29 million $2.31 46.64 Dell $78.66 billion 0.45 -$3.73 billion $6.17 7.46

Nice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell. Dell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Dell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Dell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nice has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nice beats Dell on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce.com, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Dell

Dell Inc. (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer. The Company’s Large Enterprise customers include global and national corporate businesses. Its Public customers, which include educational institutions, government, health care, and law enforcement agencies, operate in their own communities. Its SMB segment is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses by offering products, services, and solutions. Its Consumer segment is focused on delivering technology experience of entertainment, mobility, gaming, and design. In March 2014, the Company acquired StatSoft, a provider of advanced analytics solutions.

