Head to Head Review: Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) vs. Nissan Motor (NSANY)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $80,000.00 462.83 -$8.76 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.30 $6.74 billion $3.63 4.51

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Dividends

Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not pay a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 6.03% 13.72% 3.93%

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.