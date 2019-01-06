Head-To-Head Review: Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) versus Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Commerce Bancshares 3 7 0 0 1.70

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $75.83 million 2.99 $13.83 million $2.03 14.24 Commerce Bancshares $1.26 billion 5.10 $319.38 million $2.64 21.89

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 19.82% 10.88% 0.99% Commerce Bancshares 30.97% 15.56% 1.64%

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Bankwell Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through a network of nine branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 327 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

