Head-To-Head Comparison: Workhorse Group (WKHS) & NIO (NIO)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

9.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 NIO 1 2 4 0 2.43

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 490.72%. NIO has a consensus price target of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than NIO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million 4.24 -$41.21 million ($1.09) -0.72 NIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -499.90% -1,564.64% -241.24% NIO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NIO beats Workhorse Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.