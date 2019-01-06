Head to Head Comparison: Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) & TEGNA (TGNA)

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A TEGNA 26.46% 28.02% 5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and TEGNA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.72 N/A N/A N/A TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.25 $273.74 million $1.08 10.22

TEGNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Television Francaise 1.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Television Francaise 1 and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 1 4 6 0 2.45

TEGNA has a consensus price target of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Television Francaise 1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TEGNA beats Television Francaise 1 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

