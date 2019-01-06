Head-To-Head Analysis: Pareteum (TEUM) versus Godaddy (GDDY)

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Godaddy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pareteum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and Godaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -67.83% -60.67% -43.28% Godaddy 4.96% 8.01% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pareteum and Godaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Godaddy 1 4 12 0 2.65

Godaddy has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Godaddy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Pareteum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pareteum and Godaddy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $13.55 million 14.20 -$12.46 million ($0.84) -2.35 Godaddy $2.23 billion 4.87 $136.40 million $0.42 149.05

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Godaddy beats Pareteum on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.