Head to Head Analysis: Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.04% -2.80% -1.82% Texas Roadhouse 6.53% 17.39% 11.79%

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Good Times Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $99.24 million 0.30 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -30.13 Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 1.93 $131.52 million $1.97 30.37

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Texas Roadhouse 3 10 6 0 2.16

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.34%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Good Times Restaurants on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale small box' restaurant concept. As of November 12, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 33 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.