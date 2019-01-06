Harris (HRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris (NYSE:HRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Harris' revenue generating capabilities are buoyed by the possibility of greater military spending by the United States owing to tensions with North Korea and Iran. The merger with L3 Technologies will augment its market position offering it economies of scale. The deal will enable Harris to increase scale, strengthen core businesses and fortify position as a premier global defense technology company. Harris offered a bullish guidance for fiscal 2019. Additionally, multiple contract wins bode well for the company. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past two years on an average. However, increasing cost of operations is likely to contract the profitability of the company in the long term. Cost of goods sold witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, eroding the gross profit of the company and affecting its growth potential to some extent.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Harris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.89.

NYSE HRS opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harris will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRS. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Harris by 3.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

