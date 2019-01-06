Haracoin (HRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $758.00

Haracoin (CURRENCY:HRC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Haracoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haracoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $758.00 worth of Haracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.02214337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00156259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00211827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024694 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Haracoin Profile

Haracoin’s total supply is 9,888,789,343 coins. The official website for Haracoin is haracoin.com . Haracoin’s official Twitter account is @haracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Haracoin

Haracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

