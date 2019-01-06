Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $51.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $51.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.83 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 230,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

