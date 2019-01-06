Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:HK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 4.02. Halcon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HK. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period.

About Halcon Resources

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

