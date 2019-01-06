Habib J. Dable Sells 1,957 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $84,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XLRN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.38. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 3rd. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

