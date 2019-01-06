GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWPH. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.11.

NASDAQ GWPH traded up $9.19 on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 669,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,710. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $188,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

