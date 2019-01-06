GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $4,153.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 413,210,864 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

