Greencore Group plc (GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 218 ($2.85).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

In other Greencore Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 64,796 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £114,688.92 ($149,861.39).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.20.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.