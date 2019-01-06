Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.55 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $59.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.48 million to $60.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $70.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 48.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 781,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.8% in the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 361,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.66. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.53%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.