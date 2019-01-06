Graham Co. (GHM) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Graham worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 584,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

