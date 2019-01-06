Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $247.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $289.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. 3,779,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,458,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,725,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

