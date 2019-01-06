Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) to Neutral

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $675,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,177 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $43,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,896,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 446.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,186,000 after purchasing an additional 274,995 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

