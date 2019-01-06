Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 64,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

WARNING: “Golden Dawn Minerals (GOM) Shares Down 12.5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/golden-dawn-minerals-gom-shares-down-12-5.html.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.