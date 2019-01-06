GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 352,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,467. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.87.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,375 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,961,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,765,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 627.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 411,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 392.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 331,581 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

