Global Jobcoin (GJC) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Major Exchanges

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Global Jobcoin has a total market cap of $668,793.00 and $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Jobcoin Token Profile

GJC is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Jobcoin is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin . Global Jobcoin’s official website is www.globaljobcoin.com

Global Jobcoin Token Trading

Global Jobcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Jobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Jobcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Jobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

