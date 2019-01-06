Global Currency Reserve (GCR) One Day Volume Hits $3,245.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $3,245.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00058176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,279,459 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

