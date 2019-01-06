Gfinity (GFIN) Shares Down 7.4%

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 303,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 367,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.02 ($0.09).

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in e-sports business. The Company is a provider and broadcaster of e-Sports competitions; both off-line events typically staged from the United Kingdom’s e-Sports arena in Fulham, London and online events hosted on Gfinity.net. It is a provider of complete end-to-end e-Sports solutions, including the bespoke Tournament Builder Application, which is for Xbox One users, allowing e-Sports users to create and manage their own e-Sports competitions; Gfinity TV, which is the Company’s own online television Player, giving the viewers control over their viewing experience, and Gfinity Tournament Client for personal computers (PC), which provides anti-cheat technology and also provides matchmaking and tournament entry for users.

