George Hu Sells 7,800 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $666,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $443,800.00.
- On Saturday, December 28th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00.
- On Monday, December 31st, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $872,700.00.
- On Thursday, December 6th, George Hu sold 7,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $726,804.00.
- On Friday, November 30th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00.
- On Monday, December 3rd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $941,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 21st, George Hu sold 7,554 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $580,298.28.
- On Friday, November 16th, George Hu sold 15,517 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,325,151.80.
- On Tuesday, November 13th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 4,157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 1,468,820 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,266,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $80,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after buying an additional 723,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
