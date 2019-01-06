Genesis Energy (GEL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 710,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 604,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad Anthony Landry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 259.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

