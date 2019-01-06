General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of GE stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

