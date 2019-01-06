General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,691,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,814,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of GE opened at $8.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

