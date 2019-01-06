GeneNews (GNWSF) and Quidel (QDEL) Critical Review

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneNews and Quidel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Quidel 0 1 4 2 3.14

Quidel has a consensus target price of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Given Quidel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than GeneNews.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10% Quidel 7.26% 25.63% 10.04%

Volatility & Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneNews and Quidel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $410,000.00 12.64 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Quidel $277.74 million 7.03 -$8.16 million ($0.07) -708.86

GeneNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quidel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quidel beats GeneNews on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

