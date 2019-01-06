Gary Vogel Sells 14,273 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $67,511.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,346,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,250.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Gary Vogel sold 54,424 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $260,690.96.

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

