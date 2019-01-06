Garrett Motion (GTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTX. Barclays initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GTX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

