Gannett (GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

GCI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of GCI opened at $9.23 on Friday. Gannett has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,207,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 982,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

