GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.60.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 129,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,500. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.73.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,648,000 after buying an additional 253,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after buying an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,841,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

