Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will report $82.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.73 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $368.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.13 million to $374.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.03 million, with estimates ranging from $344.48 million to $347.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

In other Gain Capital news, General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 39,250 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $288,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 25,000 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $506,945. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 176,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,667. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

