FTS International (FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FTS International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FTS International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.33. FTS International has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $756.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTS International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FTS International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FTS International by 243.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 46.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

