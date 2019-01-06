Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

FSM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

