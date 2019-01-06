Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

FTNT opened at $66.91 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829 shares in the company, valued at $53,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,216 shares of company stock worth $7,004,944 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 379.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

