Foresight Energy (FELP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FELP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Foresight Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of FELP opened at $3.55 on Friday. Foresight Energy has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Energy during the third quarter worth $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Energy during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Accipiter Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Accipiter Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

