Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $59,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 572,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2,157.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 597,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 570,809 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,648.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 470,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 443,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $32,856,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

KSS stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

