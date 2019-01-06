Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (FLC) Stake Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter.
FLC opened at $17.70 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
