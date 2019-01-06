First US Bancshares (FUSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The company has a market cap of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.79. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, Director David Peter Hale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,630. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of First US Bancshares worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

