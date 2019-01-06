First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) Trading 5% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.40 and last traded at $119.80. 719,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 747,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 214.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

