First Solar (FSLR) Shares Up 6.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.32. 2,051,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,831,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $74.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/first-solar-fslr-shares-up-6-6.html.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.