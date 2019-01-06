First Republic Bank (FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,421. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.